Divinations
How media creates power
Nathan Baschez 10
NewTopCommunityWhat is Everything?About
The strategy behind the news, in as few bullet points as possible
Nathan Baschez
Dec 16
Also in Three Shorts: Amazon buying Wondery, and Calm's $2b valuation
Nathan Baschez
Dec 9 2
How the professional platform makes networking weird
Fadeke Adegbuyi
Dec 3 15
Three shorts: the strategy behind the news, in as few bullet points as possible.
Nathan Baschez
Dec 2
The strategy behind the news in as few bullet points as possible. 
Nathan Baschez
Nov 25
The strategy behind the news, in as few bullet points as possible
Nathan Baschez
Nov 18
The strategy behind the news — in as few bullet points as possible.
Nathan Baschez
Nov 11 1
See all

Divinations


What is Everything?ArchiveAuthorsMy Account
© 2020 Nathan Baschez. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack