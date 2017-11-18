Divinations
Divinations
Why Content is King
How media creates power
Nathan Baschez
Three Shorts: Axios, Crunchyroll, Periscope
The strategy behind the news, in as few bullet points as possible
Nathan Baschez
Dec 16
Why AT&T is betting the farm on HBO Max
Also in Three Shorts: Amazon buying Wondery, and Calm's $2b valuation
Nathan Baschez
Dec 9
LinkedIn’s Alternate Universe
How the professional platform makes networking weird
Fadeke Adegbuyi
Dec 3
Why Slack Was Willing to Sell
Three shorts: the strategy behind the news, in as few bullet points as possible.
Nathan Baschez
Dec 2
Three Shorts: Snap, Apple, Vox
The strategy behind the news in as few bullet points as possible.
Nathan Baschez
Nov 25
Three Shorts: Instagram, Spotify, Substack
The strategy behind the news, in as few bullet points as possible
Nathan Baschez
Nov 18
Three Shorts: Fast's 1b valuation, McPlant's power move, and Apple's disruptive M1 chip
The strategy behind the news — in as few bullet points as possible.
Nathan Baschez
Nov 11
