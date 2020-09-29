Intangible Returns
How strict prioritization processes cause malaise, and why you should take gut instinct more seriously in your planning process.
It’s Monday morning.
Your calendar notifies you that Monthly Planning is starting now, so you fire up Zoom, and next thing you know you’re staring down a big list of ideas in a spreadsheet with your team.
The problem is simple: prioritize the list, so you can pick the best things to do next. But, how? This is one of the most important and challenging deci…