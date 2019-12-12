Open Thread: Why isn't Quibi working?

Before Quibi launched, most people in my corner of Twitter thought it would fail.
So did I, at first! But then I thought it through, changed my mind, and decided to publish a contrarian bull case for Quibi on their launch day.
Now, we’re a month in, and I’ll be the first to admit: it ain’t looking good!
So, what went wrong?
I’ll leave my thoughts in the comments, and I’d love to hear from you, too!
One thing to keep in mind: real people work on this product. Some of them might read this! Be thoughtful, and be nice. We’re here to learn, not to trash other people’s hard work.
