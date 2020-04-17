What can we learn from Facebook Portal?
Three Shorts: Facebook Portal — back from the dead!; an advertising arbitrage opportunity; a funny story about the power of incentives
1
Remember Facebook Portal?
It’s a video calling device that launched two years ago, when Facebook’s privacy problems were in the news literally every day. The idea of that company at that moment in history asking you to install an always-on webcam in your living room was beyond absurd. And so, as everyone predicted, it flopped.